Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Barclays

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €95.00 ($96.94) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €102.00 ($104.08) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($89.80) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($97.96) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €82.00 ($83.67) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Brenntag Stock Performance

Shares of BNR stock opened at €71.02 ($72.47) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($43.94) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($57.40). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €65.55 and its 200 day moving average price is €70.38.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

