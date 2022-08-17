BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 271,386 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,756,064 shares.The stock last traded at $3.18 and had previously closed at $3.03.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRFS. TheStreet downgraded BRF from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BRF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,027 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in BRF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,153,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 178,110 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in BRF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 577,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 137,628 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in BRF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in BRF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,709,000. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

