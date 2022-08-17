BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 271,386 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,756,064 shares.The stock last traded at $3.18 and had previously closed at $3.03.
A number of research firms have issued reports on BRFS. TheStreet downgraded BRF from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.
