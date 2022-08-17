Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

BHF stock opened at $50.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.48. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($3.11). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 18.70%. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1,502.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 863,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,595,000 after acquiring an additional 809,362 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 17.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,640,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,396,000 after buying an additional 400,280 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,894,000 after buying an additional 317,322 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8,965.5% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 262,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 910,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,362,000 after acquiring an additional 252,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.