Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.70.
BHF stock opened at $50.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.48. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1,502.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 863,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,595,000 after acquiring an additional 809,362 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 17.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,640,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,396,000 after buying an additional 400,280 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,894,000 after buying an additional 317,322 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8,965.5% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 262,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 910,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,362,000 after acquiring an additional 252,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
