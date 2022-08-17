Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) PT Raised to $58.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BHF. TheStreet raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.48. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($3.11). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,640,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,396,000 after acquiring an additional 400,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,354,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,616,000 after buying an additional 94,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,458,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 910,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,362,000 after purchasing an additional 252,592 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,894,000 after acquiring an additional 317,322 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

