Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.95% from the stock’s current price.

EAT has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Brinker International from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Brinker International from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.68.

NYSE:EAT opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.43. Brinker International has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $55.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 173,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 61,286 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 351,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 84,355 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

