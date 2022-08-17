Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.35, but opened at $32.20. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Brinker International shares last traded at $32.24, with a volume of 2,179 shares.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EAT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $28.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GMT Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 250.6% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,118,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,238,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,424 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 2,694.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after acquiring an additional 733,782 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,261,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 738,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,035,000 after acquiring an additional 353,132 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International Trading Down 2.8 %

About Brinker International

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.43.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

