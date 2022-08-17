Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Reduced by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,521 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $69,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Trading Down 3.5 %

Broadcom stock traded down $19.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $532.12. 36,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $462.66 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $515.39 and its 200-day moving average is $561.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

