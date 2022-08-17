Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Position Increased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $12,473,794.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $12,473,794.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.94. 10,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,135. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.40 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 56.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

