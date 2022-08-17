Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $177.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.40 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $12,473,794.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Stories

