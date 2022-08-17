Brokerages Set DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) PT at $1,500.00

Shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,500.00.

DSDVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DSV A/S from 1,450.00 to 1,470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DSV A/S from 1,735.00 to 1,765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC upgraded DSV A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DSV A/S from 1,430.00 to 1,265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DSV A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

OTCMKTS DSDVY opened at $83.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.21 and its 200 day moving average is $83.55. DSV A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $133.78.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

