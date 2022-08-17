Brokerages Set Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target at $213.75

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $213.75.

SYNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,402,000 after acquiring an additional 481,832 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $780,329,000 after acquiring an additional 67,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,069,000 after acquiring an additional 55,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,493,000 after acquiring an additional 75,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 581,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,098,000 after acquiring an additional 149,514 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $144.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.03. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $109.26 and a 1 year high of $299.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.73.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.74. Synaptics had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

