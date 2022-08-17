Brokers Offer Predictions for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for G-III Apparel Group in a report released on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for G-III Apparel Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GIII. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Up 4.4 %

GIII opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $688.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIII. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

