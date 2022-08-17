Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.75

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 67 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Brooge Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75.

Brooge Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the emirate of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. The company operates phase I facility that comprises 14 storage tanks with an aggregate geometric capacity of 399,324 cbm for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.