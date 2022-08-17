BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Market Cap Hits $13.60 Million

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. One BSCPAD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCPAD has a market cap of $13.60 million and $191,275.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BSCPAD has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00013626 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad.

BSCPAD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

