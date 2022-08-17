BTU Protocol (BTU) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

BTU Protocol (BTU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.43 million and approximately $4.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU Protocol is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

