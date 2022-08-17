Buckingham Strategic Partners Buys 56 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $789,000. Meridian Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 16.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $757.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $114.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $641.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $683.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

