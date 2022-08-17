Buckingham Strategic Partners Buys New Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $524,811,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,367,000 after purchasing an additional 533,829 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,542,000 after purchasing an additional 290,099 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,809,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,952,000 after acquiring an additional 188,783 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $159.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

