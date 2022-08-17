Buckingham Strategic Partners Buys Shares of 2,787 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.62.

Shares of VLO opened at $113.31 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.