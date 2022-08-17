Buckingham Strategic Partners Buys Shares of 3,959 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $747,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1,946.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVS opened at $106.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $81.78 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

