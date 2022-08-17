Buckingham Strategic Partners Has $363,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Buckingham Strategic Partners lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,392 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Oracle were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $79.52 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

