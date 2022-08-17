Buckingham Strategic Partners Invests $249,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $560,036,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,333,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Allstate by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,237 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,983,000 after purchasing an additional 944,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,600,000 after purchasing an additional 672,472 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $129.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.91. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

