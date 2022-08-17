Buckingham Strategic Partners Invests $320,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $150.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

