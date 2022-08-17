Buckingham Strategic Partners Invests $394,000 in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6,061.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.16.

