Buckingham Strategic Partners Makes New $298,000 Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $249.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.88.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

