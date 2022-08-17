Buckingham Strategic Partners Makes New $394,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,168,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,192,000 after purchasing an additional 142,867 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,875,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,426,000 after acquiring an additional 161,122 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,095,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000,000 after acquiring an additional 112,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,436,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,163,000 after acquiring an additional 45,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,190,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,319,000 after acquiring an additional 20,245 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.16. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $39.97.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.