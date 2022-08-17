Buckingham Strategic Partners Makes New $411,000 Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.69.

General Electric Stock Up 1.6 %

GE opened at $81.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.95 and its 200 day moving average is $81.27. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.12, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

