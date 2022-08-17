Buckingham Strategic Partners Makes New $435,000 Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.1 %

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

TXN stock opened at $183.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $167.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

