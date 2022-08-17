Buckingham Strategic Partners Takes Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB opened at $99.20 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.94.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.184 per share. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.