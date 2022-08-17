Buckingham Strategic Partners Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $629,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 37,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $853,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 53.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,703 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Stryker Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE SYK opened at $224.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.60. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

