Buckingham Strategic Partners Trims Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Buckingham Strategic Partners trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 728 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Netflix were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 688 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX stock opened at $245.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.62. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Benchmark cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Macquarie increased their price target on Netflix from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

