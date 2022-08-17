Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 121 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in ServiceNow by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.84.
Shares of NOW opened at $496.74 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $100.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $468.11 and a 200-day moving average of $502.83.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.
ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.
