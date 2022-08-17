Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $547,860,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,445,000 after purchasing an additional 860,616 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $191,558,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $93,415,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,946,000 after purchasing an additional 400,113 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.69.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.5 %

Dollar General stock opened at $256.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.46. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

