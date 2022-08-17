Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,826 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,816 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 68.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on FCF shares. B. Riley upped their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.01.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 32.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

