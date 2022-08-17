Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 112 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at $509,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cintas by 32.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Cintas by 19.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 80,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 0.8% in the first quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $437.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $390.65 and its 200 day moving average is $391.51. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.89.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

