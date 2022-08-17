Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 4,232 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,178,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.27.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

