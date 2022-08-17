Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 148 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 32,507 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,453,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $105.61 on Wednesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $88.73 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.43.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.