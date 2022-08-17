Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 325 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,736,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,131,000 after purchasing an additional 805,836 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,950,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,714,000 after purchasing an additional 406,170 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $9,638,000. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,874,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,735,000 after purchasing an additional 221,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,447,000 after purchasing an additional 210,057 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.05. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $44.17.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

