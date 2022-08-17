Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 482 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Copart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its position in Copart by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Copart by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Copart by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $131.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.05 and a 200 day moving average of $118.81. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.15. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $161.12.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $939.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.41 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CPRT. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

