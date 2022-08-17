Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 785 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC has been the topic of several research reports. Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of MKC opened at $92.47 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

