Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

BLDR stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.00. 1,388,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,010. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.18.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $3.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 14.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 265.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

