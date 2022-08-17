Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Bunge has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Bunge has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bunge to earn $11.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Shares of BG opened at $99.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.59. Bunge has a 52 week low of $73.15 and a 52 week high of $128.40.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bunge will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bunge by 124.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Bunge by 6.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Bunge by 2.0% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Bunge during the second quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bunge by 2.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 160,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

