Bunge Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Bunge has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Bunge has a payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bunge to earn $11.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $99.52 on Wednesday. Bunge has a 52-week low of $73.15 and a 52-week high of $128.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at $74,642,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,996,000 after acquiring an additional 536,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,059,000 after buying an additional 249,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,583,000 after buying an additional 193,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.