BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.08-$3.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $54.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.08. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $62.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.13 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 46.29% and a net margin of 14.27%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 574.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 35,317 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 50.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 320,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,149,000 after purchasing an additional 107,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 166,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

