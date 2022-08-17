C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Lowered to “Sell” at Vertical Research

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $104.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Vertical Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CHRW. Wolfe Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.81.

CHRW opened at $117.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $118.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Henry J. Maier acquired 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.45 per share, with a total value of $99,990.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,990.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,047 shares of company stock worth $7,189,957 over the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,945,815,000 after acquiring an additional 397,354 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,680,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,150,433,000 after acquiring an additional 91,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,315,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,007,612,000 after acquiring an additional 115,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,152,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,940,000 after acquiring an additional 46,861 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,193,000 after purchasing an additional 40,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

