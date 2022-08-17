Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on CZR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CZR opened at $52.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $119.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.79.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. NWI Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $1,149,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 129,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $7,261,000. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.