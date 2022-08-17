Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Short Interest Up 5.5% in July

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the July 15th total of 4,520,000 shares. Currently, 12.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 703,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $1,253,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CALM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.09. 12,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,472. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $59.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average is $49.43.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.75. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 110.70%.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

