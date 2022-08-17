California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Short Interest Update

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Water Service Group

In other California Water Service Group news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,365 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $75,266.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,863.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Michael B. Luu sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $25,729.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,489.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $75,266.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,094 shares in the company, valued at $666,863.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,990 shares of company stock valued at $112,020 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Water Service Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWT. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,204 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 135.8% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,304,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,484,000 after purchasing an additional 751,553 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 180,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 135,027 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 6,846.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 124,194 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,563,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,879,000 after purchasing an additional 83,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

CWT stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.61. 3,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $48.46 and a 52 week high of $72.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.34.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.24). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

