Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 18th. Analysts expect Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) to post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the quarter.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. On average, analysts expect Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Performance

NASDAQ CALT opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.37. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $32.24. The firm has a market cap of $573.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Featured Articles

