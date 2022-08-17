Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Short Interest Update

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 412,100 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 456,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 156,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott Obermeier bought 6,350 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $101,282.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 48,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,880.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer purchased 9,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $149,033.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 137,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,823.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Obermeier purchased 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $101,282.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,880.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 25,852 shares of company stock worth $415,170. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.60. 8,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,376. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.