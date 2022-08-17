Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Insperity by 294.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Insperity by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Insperity by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSP traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $115.61. 146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.58. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.94 and a 1-year high of $129.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Insperity Increases Dividend

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 341.97%. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $191,082.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $987,186.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,076 shares of company stock worth $5,869,485 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

